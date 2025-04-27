Congestion relief lanes to open soon in Celebration

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Moving I-4 Forward’s congestion relief lanes will be open to traffic on April 28th, eight months ahead of schedule.

I-4 widening project FDOT's Accelerated Start Program aims to get an Interstate 4 widening project completed by the end of 2025. (WFTV staff)

Relief is coming to one of the most congested stretches of Interstate 4.

Adding an extra lane in each direction on Interstate 4 (I-4) from U.S. 27 in Polk County to World Drive in Osceola County offers immediate relief from traffic congestion.

Additionally, adding the lanes will enhance travel times in this busy business corridor.

The improvement is just the beginning of further enhancements aimed at helping to elevate the average local commute.

