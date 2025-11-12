Congressional bill proposes AI-powered drug prescribing under state and federal oversight

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new bill in Congress proposes allowing artificial intelligence (AI) to prescribe medications to patients.

The bill, if passed, would require amendments to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. It would also need approval from individual states and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, details about the bill’s contents, sponsors, and implications remain unclear, leaving questions about how AI will be regulated in the prescription of medications.

