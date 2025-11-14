Construction coming to major DeLand intersection

DELAND, Fla. — Drivers in DeLand next week will encounter more construction as they make their way to and from work.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 20, FDOT crews will convert the intersection of S.R. 44 and Kepler Road into a roundabout.

The signal will be switched off and the roundabout will begin with one lane on Thursday to allow drivers to get used to the new format.

The permanent design will have two lanes and a concrete apron wide enough for large trucks heading to and from I-4 to navigate. Three of the four “turns” will have bypass lanes.

“Motorists should expect delays and consider taking an alternate route during the overnight hours,” FDOT advised.

Studies have shown roundabouts decrease incidents by 82%. The new roundabout will also have pedestrian safety enhancements like flashing beacons.

Construction is expected to finish in early 2026.

