Contractor blamed in $184 million backlog of unpaid SunPass tolls, report says

Thousands of Central Florida drivers who use SunPass could still receive bills from June 2018 to May 2019.
A Florida Department of Transportation official confirmed the department is working to collect $184 million in charges stemming from a backlog from as early as June 2018, when the SunPass contractor was supposed to switch over to a new system before it failed.
According to an inspector general's report obtained by Channel 9, some drivers that used some of the state's toll roads may be responsible for the unpaid $184 million and may not even know they still owe money.
Channel 9 learned Monday that the failed system that was in place led to toll charges not being processed, thousands of duplicate transactions and $190,000 in overdraft fees.
The report showed state officials worried about the contractor, Conduent, and their ability to meet deadlines as early as 2016.
Contract costs also expanded due to Conduent's extensions and amendments.
The contractor responded by blaming the state for delaying processing toll-by-plate billing, despite them being ready.
They also faulted state leaders for not properly communicating to the public that a transaction posting delay could be expected.
The state has already decided the seven-year contract with Conduent won't be renewed.
When a new contract is negotiated, the state has made it clear there will be new policies in place to provide more oversight, such as someone working for the state to manage the project.
