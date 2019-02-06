0 SunPass is still mailing bills from its online meltdown 8 months ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The toll bills haven't stopped coming for some drivers in Central Florida after SunPass’ software meltdown last summer.

In fact, state senators were told more than 4 million outstanding bills are still heading to mailboxes, adding up to an outstanding balance of $100 million.

Last June, SunPass took its online payment system offline for a week of scheduled maintenance. At the end of the week, the system wouldn’t come back online. Almost 250 days later, people are still getting bills in the mail for the weeks of tolls that SunPass couldn’t process.

Some drivers with a SunPass account are still trying to pay large bills off little by little. Some are trying to remember where they were months after they used the toll roads.

State senate leaders didn't hold back during a briefing from FDOT on Tuesday. Some said the $780,000 fine on the company wasn't enough.

“We picked a company that was unqualified to do the work and I don't know how they ended up with the contract,” said State Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Hillsborough.

The contract still has three years and nine months left on it. But based on the way the contract is written, the contractor could receive less money each month if its performance doesn't improve.

All fines and penalties linked to the late toll bills are waived until March 31.

Transportation leaders said tolls couldn't be waived entirely because it would affect the toll authority's bond rating, and its ability to pay for past and present construction projects.

SunPass: File a dispute

