Contractors to begin storm sewer project in Oviedo with $75K state grant

OVIEDO, Fla. — Contractors in Oviedo will begin work on storm sewers next Wednesday as part of a project funded by a $75,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Protection.

The project involves installing filters at sewer inlets within the Sweetwater Creek Basin to capture bacteria and pollutants before they reach Lake Jesup.

This initiative is part of the Sweetwater Creek Water Quality Improvement Project, which aims to enhance local water quality.

The installation of the filters is scheduled to start on November 19, 2025, and will take place over two days.

The filters will be replaced quarterly for at least one year to ensure ongoing effectiveness in capturing contaminants.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group