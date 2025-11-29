Cool temps tonight, then a weekend warm-up for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a brisk and cool Black Friday across the area, but warmer weather is on the way.

Temperatures will remain chilly tonight, with just a few clouds and dry conditions expected to continue. Expect morning temperatures in the low 50s, with temperatures in the 40s likely in the northwest of Orlando.

A warmup gets underway starting Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies and warmer temps in the low 70s.

Evenning Forecast: Friday, November 28, 2025 (WFTV)

Even warmer weather is anticipated for the big travel day on Sunday. A few light showers will be possible late in the day, with warm highs in the low 80s.

Our next storm system is expected to begin approaching next week. We can expect a few showers on Monday, with better rain chances arriving on Tuesday. Temps to start next week will be in the low 80s.

Behind the system, cooler and drier conditions return for the middle of next week.

