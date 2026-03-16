Cooler temperatures and sunshine expected for St. Patrick’s Day

, Fla. — After an active Sunday, we have more Weather On the Way to start the work week.

The showers and storms will continue to slowly fade this evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. It will remain mild overnight, with temps in the upper 60s.

Evenning Forecast: Sunday, March 8, 2026 (WFTV)

More unsettled weather is ahead for Monday. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening. Some storms may again be strong to severe, with warm highs in the mid 80s.

Big changes arrive for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday. Cooler, drier conditions push in during the day, with temps only reaching the low 60s.

Evenning Forecast: Sunday, March 8, 2026 (WFTV)

It will remain cool for midweek. Temps will be in the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, with a few coastal showers possible.

Warmer weather does return late week. Expect plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs back in the mid-70s.

Evenning Forecast: Sunday, March 8, 2026 (WFTV)

Next weekend looks dry and warm, with highs in the low 80s.

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