Third alarm fire breaks out at 25,000-square-foot factory near Weirsdale

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County firefighters battled a large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale early Sunday morning.

Firefighters say that the blaze broke out at a 25,000-square-foot factory building, prompting a third alarm as crews faced structural collapses and downed power lines. Take a look below.

0 of 7 Large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale Marion County firefighters battled a large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale early Sunday morning. Large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale Marion County firefighters battled a large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale early Sunday morning. Large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale Marion County firefighters battled a large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale early Sunday morning. Large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale Marion County firefighters battled a large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale early Sunday morning. Large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale Marion County firefighters battled a large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale early Sunday morning. Large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale Marion County firefighters battled a large commercial structure fire in Weirsdale early Sunday morning.

Although conditions worsened, the fire was brought under control within an hour, and no injuries were reported.

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