Cornerstone Charter Academy plans major expansion in Belle Isle

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — Cornerstone Charter Academy is investing $45 million in a major expansion project in Belle Isle. The school aims to boost its student capacity to 2,500 amid a growing waitlist.

The expansion includes the construction of four new buildings, with the goal of accommodating increasing enrollment demands at the tuition-free pre-K through 12th-grade charter school.

Cornerstone Charter Academy at 906 Waltham Ave. in Belle Isle is nearing completion of a $10 million, 33,675-square-foot elementary school, expected after Thanksgiving. Bonds fully fund the project, built by R.D. Michaels Inc.

The new buildings include the Cornerstone Advanced Academy of Biomedical Science, opened in August with a curriculum led by UCF College of Medicine Professor Cristina Fernandez-Valle. A new two-story, 13,250-square-foot student services center is under construction and scheduled to open before next year.

A new two-story, 17,025-square-foot gymnasium will start construction on December 1, replacing the turf area. The expansion also adds a restroom and concession stand near the softball field.

