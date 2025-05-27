Cosmic Overture: ‘Blue Danube’ to be beamed into interstellar space

ORLANDO, Fla. — A classic piece of music is about to be broadcast into space at the speed of light.

The classical work “By the Beautiful Blue Danube,” by Johann Strauss II, will be broadcast into space on Saturday.

Officials say this will also correct a mistake in 1977 when Strauss’ waltz failed to be included on the Voyager Golden Records.

The golden records were added to both Voyagers with a message to extraterrestrials who might find the spacecrafts as they journeyed through interstellar space.

This new mission is dubbed “The Waltz Into Space.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group