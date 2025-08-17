Costco opts out of selling abortion pills due to low demand and pressure from political groups

ORLANDO, Fla. — Costco has stated that it will not pursue FDA certification to sell abortion pills in its pharmacies.

The wholesale retailer stated that their decision was primarily due to low demand from members and other patients.

Costco’s decision follows a letter-writing campaign by conservative groups and investors in the company.

The abortion pill is the most commonly used method by women in the United States to terminate pregnancies.

