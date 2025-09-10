Couple arrested after deadly DUI crash in Fruitland Park, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Leesburg couple has been arrested after a deadly DUI crash that occurred in Fruitland Park, according to police.

Police said Tyrell Colbert, 33, and his wife, Stephanie Colbert, 32, were arrested Tuesday after the crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 12 on U.S. Hwy 27/441 and Seagle Street.

Investigators said Tyrell Colbert’s black Toyota Tacoma struck the rear of a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Robert Longenecker, 32, who died at the scene.

Chief Henry Rains of the Fruitland Park Police Department expressed condolences to the Longenecker family, emphasizing the tragic consequences of impaired driving.

Investigators determined that Tyrell Colbert was under the influence of alcohol and driving over 80 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the crash.

The investigation also revealed that both Tyrell and Stephanie Colbert attempted to destroy evidence related to the crash.

Officers said Longenecker was a respected artist and a beloved member of the Fruitland Park community.

Chief Rains stated, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Longenecker family as they continue to grieve this heartbreaking loss.” He added, “This tragic case is a painful reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving.”

Authorities urge the public to remember Robert’s legacy and work towards preventing similar tragedies.

