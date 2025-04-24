Crash involving a car and moped in Orange County leaves one dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an SUV and Moped in Orange County on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

According to the press release, around 11 p.m., a 2023 Kia K5 was traveling westbound on East Colonial Drive east of Taylor Creek Road in the inside lane.

Ahead of the Kia was a Teyin Moped with a rider and passenger in the inside lane.

According to the report, the Kia failed to slow down, causing the SUV to rear-end the moped.

The crash caused the Kia to run off the roadway and collided with shrubs and trees.

The rider and passenger of the moped were thrown from the moped onto the median of East Colonial.

The driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the Rider of the moped was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

