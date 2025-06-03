Beachline Expressway reopens after crash in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down a section of the Beachline Expressway Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near SR-520 and mile marker 32.

All eastbound lanes were shut down for first responders and have since reopened.

Debris was seen thrown across all the eastbound lanes in the area.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group