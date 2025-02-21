Firefighters: 2 seriously hurt in crash that shut down section of SR-408 near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Central Florida need to use extra caution after a crash caused major traffic issues Friday morning.

A crash had all westbound lanes of SR-408 shut down at the exit for Mills Avenue.

Traffic started moving in the area again around 7 a.m.

All westbound traffic was diverted off SR-408 as crews responded to the crash.

Orlando firefighters said two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

