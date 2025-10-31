Crash shuts down stretch of John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police have shut down a stretch of a major road in Orlando.

Officers are at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian at John Young Parkway, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of JYP are closed between Columbia Street and Orange Center Boulevard.

OPD is asking motorists to avoid the area by finding an alternate route.

Channel 9 has a crew near the closure and is working to gather more details about the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The northbound and southbound lanes of John Young Parkway are closed between Columbia St. and Orange Center Blvd due to a crash involving one vehicle and a pedestrian.



Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/zefK5I4n6i — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 31, 2025

