Crash shuts down stretch of John Young Parkway in Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Orlando police shut down John Young Parkway Orlando police investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. (WFTV staff)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police have shut down a stretch of a major road in Orlando.

Officers are at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian at John Young Parkway, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of JYP are closed between Columbia Street and Orange Center Boulevard.

OPD is asking motorists to avoid the area by finding an alternate route.

Channel 9 has a crew near the closure and is working to gather more details about the crash.

