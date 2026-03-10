Local

Crews battling fire in Orange County near South Orange Avenue

Crews are currently battling a fire in Orange County near S Orange Avenue.

SCRAP FIRE ORANGE COUNTY
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are currently battling a fire in Orange County near South Orange Avenue.

The location is in the area of W Landstreet Road and Sidney Hayes Road near a scrapyard.

Orange County Fire Rescue has reported that a pile of scrap metal is on fire, with no structures threatened at this time.

Channel 9 has crews on the way and will continue to keep updating this story.

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

