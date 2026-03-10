Crews battling fire in Orange County near South Orange Avenue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are currently battling a fire in Orange County near South Orange Avenue.

The location is in the area of W Landstreet Road and Sidney Hayes Road near a scrapyard.

Orange County Fire Rescue has reported that a pile of scrap metal is on fire, with no structures threatened at this time.

Channel 9 has crews on the way and will continue to keep updating this story.

#OutsideFire W Landstreet/Sidney Hayes Rd: Heavy smoke in the area, crews on scene including the drone team. 50x50 pile of scrap metal on fire, water on fire. No structures threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/4Xns4PKj0c — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 10, 2026

