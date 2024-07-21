Crews clear dense vegetation in Chuluota to prepare for prescribed burns

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews took down extensive vegetation this week at a large preserve in Chuluota.

However, they are not making way for new homes or shops.

The crews are working to preserve the Chuluota wilderness area.

This forest had gotten so dense that it needed to be thinned out ahead of a prescribed burn.

Those burns help restore the ecosystem by allowing new native plant growth.

Experts say the burns are a natural process but are done in a way that can be controlled.

“If you don’t burn it, it will burn on its own at some point, and that’s usually not a good thing,” said Ron Chicone, program coordinator with the Seminole County Natural Lands Program.

The land will not be burned until this winter.

That’s when experts say conditions are at their safest.

