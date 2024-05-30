Wildfire season causes increased risk for drivers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is taking a closer look at the wildfires we have seen across Central Florida recently.

Certified meteorologist Kassandra Crimi is breaking down what is contributing to these fires.

Smoke from wildfires can impact drivers in the early morning hours.

Trooper Migdalisis Garcia with the Florida Highway Patrol says drivers need to be extra cautious when they are out on the roads.

One prominent reminder is that drivers should not use their high beams if they encounter smoky conditions.

“It actually creates more of a reflection and it’s harder for you to see with your high beams on,” Garcia said.

She also said drivers need to increase the distance between the vehicles in front of them.

Garcia said several crashes happened because drivers do not use extra caution in smokey conditions.

This includes turning down the radio, limiting conversations in the car, and never using your phone.

