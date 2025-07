ORLA VISTA, Fla. — What started in 2023 is soon wrapping up as the Orlo Vista flooding mitigation project is set to be completed in August.

The project started after the area saw heavy flooding during Hurricane Ian and Irma.

The $23M project expanded three retention ponds and added a new pump station online.

