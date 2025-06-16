Crews prepare Winter Springs’ Moss Park for reopening

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Crews are getting Moss Park in Winter Springs ready for reopening.

The park has been closed since April as the city cleaned up Gee Creek, removing debris and shoring up the infrastructure for stormwater runoff.

Officials say the project will improve the stormwater management system for hurricane season.

This week, crews at the park were pressure washing surfaces, painting structures and trimming trees.

No word yet from the city on when the park will reopen.

