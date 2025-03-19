Dash camera captures lightning strike near drivers on interstate highway

Several drivers are safe after lightning struck right next to them while driving on an interstate highway.

A truck driver shared a video showing the dangerous lightning strike on I-285 in Georgia over the weekend.

Dash camera video captured lightning strike the roadway right next to another driver.

The truck driver moves through a cloud of sparks and airborne debris as he passed through the area.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

