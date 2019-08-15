Day care worker accused in 3-year-old's death requests for new lawyer in letter

ORLANDO, Fla. - The day care worker accused of aggravated manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old boy now wants a new attorney.
The request comes a month before the case against Deborah St. Charles was set to begin after a 3-year-old Miles Hill was found dead in the back of a hot van at Little Miracles Academy in 2017.
Investigators believe Miles was in the van for 12 hours and that St. Charles was the driver of the van that day.
In her letter to a judge requesting a new attorney, St. Charles jotted down bullet points including the attorney "talking down" to her and allegations that he hasn't investigated the case at all.
St. Charles and her attorney seemed to be on the same page up until recently, with her attorney calling the incident a tragic accident in the past.
The judge ultimately denied her request for a new attorney.
Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said the letter sounded as if the two just weren't getting along.
"You don't have to like your attorney, your attorney doesn't have to like you," said Sheaffer. All your attorney has to do is a good job in representing you."
Sheaffer went on to say that he doesn't believe her request being denied will have any impact on appeals in the future if she's convicted.
