Daytona Beach Auditor: Lavish Travel Spending Is ‘Inappropriate’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The auditor looking into possible mispending in Daytona Beach is answering our questions about a travel expense report that 9 Investigates exposed yesterday. It showed city employees took business class flights, racked up big bills at restaurants, and rented higher-class vehicles on the city’s dime.

Abinet Belachew told us that some of the spending happening here is not a good use of taxpayer money. He also said some of the issues could be addressed in a matter of weeks, but that cooperation from some city staff members hasn’t been ideal.

“There appears to be resistance for accountability, for transparency,” said Belachew.

Demie: “When you did that travel expense report and you saw $100 dollar dinner, no receipt, you saw the business travel, you saw the upgraded vehicle. Is that good use of taxpayer money?”

Abinet Belachew: “Not at all. I think that’s what I tried to describe in my audit report. I think basically anyone who works for the city of Daytona Beach should and must understand they work for the taxpayer.”

His 24-page report highlights 9 key findings from travel expenses employees racked up in one year. It includes responses from City Manager Deric Feacher, who didn’t agree that purchasing a business-class flight was a misuse of taxpayer money because it was a refundable option.

“Any person who knows about travel know there is economy class refundable ticket. It’s not just about money. It’s inappropriate from perception perspective a city employee is traveling with business class ticket,” said Belachew.

Demie: “The city manager has said this is a policy issue, it’s not nefarious spending. Do you agree with that? “

Abinet Belachew: “For me whether it’s nefarious or policy, the damage is equal. When you spend taxpayer funds inappropriately, the intention doesn’t mean much. I think the key driving thing for me is are we using taxpayer funds appropriately.”

So far, Belachew has only completed his audit of the city’s travel expenses. He is also working on the city P-cards and the vehicle allowances.

