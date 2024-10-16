Daytona Beach business owner credits preps before Hurricane Milton for cleanup

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Business owners in Daytona Beach said the preparations before Hurricane Milton helped the flooding cleanup.

Beach Street is one of the areas that have flooded several times before.

Two to three flooding in parts, but now that the water has receded, Glenna Doyle reopened her doors on Tuesday.

Despite massive flooding in this area, this salon only took four inches of water. The owner credits the floodgate.

Flooding caused some damage to their floors and electrical, but for the most part, the salon and other businesses on the strip fared well compared to the past.

They’ve seen it all on Beach Street, from Ian and Nicole, where it was waist deep, to after some simple afternoon thunderstorms.

Each time the area is expected to flood, owners anxiously prepare as best they can. They close their business and wait for the waters to recceed, often having to rebuild.

That’s why several owners are asking what can be done so that these storm water systems can hold up more.

The Halifax River overflows its banks and water literally pushes up from the drains.

Daytona Beach flooding after Hurricane Milton

