Daytona Beach enters agreement to rebuild Main Street

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Part of Main Street in Daytona Beach will soon get a major makeover thanks to the sale of a vacant building. Commissioners approved the plan to sell the city-owned property to Savage Craft Brewing Company out of South Carolina on Wednesday.

City leaders are calling it a “transformative” project.

Most days, Main Street doesn’t see a lot of traffic. Then for two weeks out of the year, crowds and motorcycles pack the area, bringing life and merchandise to empty buildings. It’s always bothered business owners like Johnny Sanchez and Tom Caffrey.

“Look at the most famous street in America probably next to Rodeo Drive and it’s a ghost town, hmm wonder why,” said Johnny Sanchez, owner of John’s Rock and Ride.

“When you start getting those vacant buildings occupied, people feel safer. When the lights are on, people feel safer,” said Tom Caffrey, owner of World’s Most Famous Brewery.

City manager Deric Feacher said Savage Craft Brewing Company will not only be a place to grab a beer. It will be a family-friendly events space, a restaurant, and a live music venue.

“We as a community should be embracing this to really revitalize one of the main cores of our community that has almost been derelict for so many years,” said Feacher.

Business owners already on the street tell Eyewitness News they’re excited for the investment in the community and believe it will greatly benefit them.

The city sold the building for $2 million and the company has agreed to invest $3 million in capital improvements.

