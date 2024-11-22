Police release videos of officer-involved shooting in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police released several videos Friday showing the moments before and during an officer-involved shooting in downtown Orlando.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Police said Cliff Presley Garcia Francois fled several officers inside a parking garage before driving dangerously through the heart of downtown Orlando.

According to a report, Francois drove at a high rate of speed on Pine Street and ran a red light at Pine Street and Orange Avenue.

Watch the videos released by Orlando police here:

Officers said Francois then crashed into another car vehicle on Pine Street and Court Avenue and continued towards Pine Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Police said the man drove at officers at the Pine and Magnolia intersection, and one of the officers shot at the vehicle.

Videos shows the car ramming an Orlando Police Department cruiser before continuing north on Magnolia Avenue and wrecking at Livingston Street.

Police said Francois then ran from the crash site and was later arrested.

No one was hurt in the shooting or collisions.

Officers said Francois is a convicted felon who has been arrested 11 times for felonies including aggravated battery with great bodily harm, home invasion with a firearm, carjacking with a firearm, tampering with evidence, kidnapping, robbery, grand theft and burglary.

