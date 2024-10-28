Officer shoots at driver before he crashed into police cruiser in downtown Orlando, chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested overnight after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Orlando.

Officers said they were forced to open fire after the man got behind the wheel of his car and put a lot of people in danger.

The incident started around 11 p.m. Sunday near the 55 West Garage, but the scene spanned several blocks.

Police said Parramore Bike Units responded to the garage in reference to a suspicious vehicle, and the driver fled officers and exited the garage at a high speed.

According to a report, the vehicle drove recklessly east on Pine Street and ran a red light at Pine Street and Orange Avenue.

The driver then crashed into another car vehicle on Pine Street and Court Avenue and continued towards Pine Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Police said the man drove at officers at the Pine and Magnolia intersection, and one of the officers shot at the vehicle.

The driver then rammed an Orlando Police Department cruiser before continuing north on Magnolia Avenue and wrecking at Livingston Street.

Police said the driver then ran from the crash site but was later arrested.

The suspect was not shot, and no officers were hurt, according to a report.

Officers said they arrested Cliff Presley Garcia Francois, who is a convicted felon who has been arrested 11 times for felonies including aggravated battery with great bodily harm, home invasion with a firearm, carjacking with a firearm, tampering with evidence, kidnapping, robbery, grand theft and burglary.

