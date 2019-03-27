Daytona Beach police seek help finding stranger that left victim blind from attack

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are searching for someone who they said attacked a man and left him with injuries so bad that he's now blind and suffering from memory loss.
The attack happened on Seabreeze Boulevard around 3 a.m. on January 26. Surveillance from the nearby Coyote Bar captured the attack.
Related Headlines
Officials said 22-year-old Derrick Tibado was there to sell a watch before an argument ensued with the stranger.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ghostly image caught on nanny cam, couple says spirit scratched their baby daughter
- Judge denies bond for man accused of killing family after dispute over $200K, Bulgarian call girl
- Pregnant woman beaten by ATV, motorcycle groups after crash in Edgewood
- Video: Mom intoxicated while child nearly drowns in Daytona Beach resort hot tub, police say
The suspect then punched Tibado, knocking him out unconcious. It is believed Tibado was laying on the sidewalk for 20 minutes before anyone called 911.
The stranger is then seen getting into a black car and leaving the scene.
Officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.
"It's just frustrating," said Daytona Beach Detective Dave Dinardi. "Two months have passed when the incident occurred. We released it on social media and haven't gotten any tips as to who the suspect is."
Tibado's mother told Channel 9 that in addition to going blind from the attack, he has a broken jaw and severe memory loss. She said her son requires around the clock care.
Tibado's mother also said that her son doesn't have any insurance or any way to pay for the medical care he needs and recently moved back with his father in Pasco County.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}