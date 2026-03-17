Deadly ATV crash in Marion County leaves teen girl dead, another critically hurt

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman died, and an 18-year-old man was critically injured following an ATV crash in Marion County on Monday evening.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. near Northeast 171st Avenue Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the ATV was traveling on a dirt path when it struck a tree and overturned.

The female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the male driver was transported to HCA Ocala Regional for medical treatment of critical injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle’s left handlebar struck a standing tree while in motion.

The impact caused the driver to lose control of the ATV. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the dirt path and into a wooded area, where it overturned and collided with a second tree.

Safety investigators noted that neither of the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

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