Deadly construction accident reported in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said one person has died following a construction accident.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday near State Road 415.

Investigators have confirmed one person died in the accident, but no other details have been released.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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