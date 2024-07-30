Deadly crash closes stretch of I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has forced the closure of a section of Interstate 95 near Melbourne.

The northbound lanes of I-95 are blocked in the area of US-192, Florida Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

Troopers responded to the crash shortly after 9 a.m. near mile marker 180.

I-95 crash in Brevard County Deadly crash near Melbourne (FDOT)

Motorists heading northbound on I-95 will have to exit at the interstate at Palm Bay Road.

That’s near mile marker 176.

Investigators said one person died at the crash site.

FHP is asking drivers to use extra caution in the area of the crash and to consider finding alternate routes.

Brevard County Traffic Alert:

The northbound lanes of I-95 are currently blocked at U.S. Highway 192 (mile marker 180) due to a fatal crash. Traffic is being diverted off at Palm Bay Road. Drivers need to use caution in the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/483ddF0v4G — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 30, 2024

