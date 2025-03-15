Local

Deadly Crash involving Tractor Trailer shuts down I-4 Westbound

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Florida Highway Patrol Florida Highway Patrol car (WFTV Staff/WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — FHP troopers are on the scene of a 3-vehicle accident that has I-4 westbound shutdown.

The crash occurred at 3:57 A.M at State Road 434 in Longwood.

Early evidence showed that the crash involved a 2012 Honda Accord, a 2025 Honda Odyssey,  and a 2007 Peterbilt Semi Tractor-Trailer.

There has been one confirmed fatality, and there is currently a roadblock for the westbound lanes of I-4 at mile marker 94 (State Road 434).

This crash remains under investigation.

