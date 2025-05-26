Deadly crash shuts down section of I-4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County.

The crash has all westbound lanes of Interstate 4 shut down near mile marker 64, near US 192.

Traffic near the crash scene is completely stopped, while other drivers are being diverted off at exit 64.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and how long the closures will be.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

