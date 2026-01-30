Deadly crash shuts down stretch of road in DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in DeLand.

It happened early Friday along Spring Garden Avenue near Cranleigh Avenue.

Deadly crash near DeLand State troopers responded to the crash on N. Spring Garden Avenue early Friday. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 has a crew near the crash scene.

As of 6 a.m., they reported that Spring Garden Avenue was closed in both directions north of State Road 44.

WFTV has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more details about this fatal crash.

Deadly crash near DeLand State troopers responded to the crash on N. Spring Garden Avenue early Friday. (WFTV staff)

Eyewitness News’ Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic delays throughout Central Florida. You can see her live updates all morning long on Ch. 9 & TV 27.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group