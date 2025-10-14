Deadly triple shooting suspect caught in car going over 100 mph, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released new details on the arrest of one of the men wanted in a homicide case.

Jonterich Smith, 20, was caught after a traffic stop in Brevard County on Saturday night. He was then sent to Brevard County to face charges of premeditated murder and aggravated battery.

Deputies say Smith and an accomplice, Xazavier Butler, opened fire at a car parked outside Anchors Chicken & Seafood off Clearlake Road in Cocoa on Oct. 6. A 15-year-old in the car, Ka’rayah Duncan was killed. Two others in the car with her were shot but survived.

Volusia County Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said Smith was caught while en route to a concert in Orlando Saturday night. He said Smith was a passenger in a car pulled over for going over 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 4.

Deputies identified Smith as having a warrants out for his arrest.

Henderson said the driver was also arrested under Florida’s “super speeder” law.

He said weapons were also in the car.

Butler is still at large and wanted for the same charges. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5201.

