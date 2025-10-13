Man arrested, another sought in deadly triple shooting outside Cocoa restaurant

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey took to social media Monday to announce an arrest in the recent shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and two others injured.

The sheriff said Jonterich Smith was caught at a traffic stop in Volusia County. He was extradited to Brevard County to face charges of first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The other suspect is still at large. Ivey identified him as Xazavier Butler. He faces the same charges as Smith.

Ivey called it an “ambush” attack, saying the two opened fire at a car in the parking lot of Anchors Chicken & Seafood off Clearlake Road in Cocoa on Oct. 6.

15-year-old Ka’rayah Duncan was killed. The two others in the car with her were shot but survived.

Anyone who knows Butler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brevard County She4riff’s Office at 321-264-5201.

