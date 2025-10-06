3 shot in Cocoa parking lot

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says three people were shot in what appears to be a targeted attack Monday afternoon.

It happened in a parking lot around the intersection of Clearlake Road and Minnie Street in Cocoa, just south of the Eastern Florida State College campus.

Ivey said the victims were in a park car when another car pulled in. He said multiple people got out and shot the parked car, striking three people .

The shooters drove away. There is no description of them or the vehicle.

The victims’ conditions are not yet known.

Ivey said it appears to be a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group