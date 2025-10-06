3 shot in Cocoa parking lot

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says three people were shot in what appears to be a targeted attack Monday afternoon.
It happened in a parking lot around the intersection of Clearlake Road and Minnie Street in Cocoa, just south of the Eastern Florida State College campus.
Ivey said the victims were in a park car when another car pulled in. He said multiple people got out and shot the parked car, striking three people .
The shooters drove away. There is no description of them or the vehicle.
The victims’ conditions are not yet known.
Ivey said it appears to be a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.
