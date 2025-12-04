Death penalty sought for man accused of killing off-duty Edgewater police officer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty for a man accused of killing an off-duty police officer.

Eduardo Machado is charged with shooting and killing off-duty Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell in Ormond-by-the-Sea.

Investigators arrested Machado after surveillance video captured him retrieving a gun from his car and shooting Officer Jewell inside a store.

The incident occurred in September, and Machado has confessed to the shooting, according to authorities.

The surveillance footage is a critical piece of evidence in the case, showing the sequence of events leading to the shooting.

Investigators have used this video to corroborate Machado’s confession.

