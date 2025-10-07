DeBary secures $8.6 million grant for stormwater infrastructure upgrades

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeBary has been awarded an $8.6 million grant from the Transform386 program to enhance stormwater infrastructure and improve community resiliency.

The grant, approved by the Volusia County Council, will focus on upgrading stormwater systems along West Highbanks Road, a crucial access route on the city’s west side.

“This grant represents another important step in DeBary’s ongoing commitment to strengthening our infrastructure and protecting our residents,” said Mayor Karen Chasez.

The project aims to replace existing open ditches with a closed drainage system, extending approximately 4,500 linear feet from the St. Johns River to Dutchmans Bend Road.

Currently, inconsistent stormwater flow due to varying culvert sizes and elevations affects drainage in the area, particularly impacting the Highbanks Marina Mobile Home Park.

Officials say flooding has been a recurring issue, especially for mobile home residents, causing property damage and safety concerns during storm events.

According to city officials, the new system will include a primary piped outfall to the St. Johns River, bypassing the Highbanks Marina Mobile Home Park pond to alleviate localized flooding.

In addition to flood mitigation, the project will incorporate water quality improvements through the construction of a system wet pond and a hydrodynamic separator structure.

