Def Leppard, Journey & Cheap Trick concert: What to know before you go

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to rock with Def Leppard, Journey and Cheap Trick in Camping World Stadium on Wednesday night.

Orlando is the only Florida stop for the bands in the “Summer Stadium Tour”.

And if you want to go, you still have a chance, starting at just over $25.

If you’re heading to Camping World Stadium for the concert, we’ve got everything you need to know before you go.





Def Leppard and Journey event-day timeline

1:30 p.m.: Road closures begin2:00 p.m.: Free downtown shuttle service begins2:00 p.m.: All parking lots open2:00 p.m.: Box office opens4:00 p.m.: Gates open6:00 p.m.: Concert begins1-Hour post event - Shuttle service ends





Where to park

Camping World Stadium on-site parking is still available for the concert.

Fans with prepaid stadium on-site parking permits should download their permit in advance to their smartphone wallet and have it ready for display.

Officials said parking downtown Orlando is still available and there will be free shuttle service to and from the event.

A traffic management plan will be in effect for the concert and road closures will be in place around Camping World Stadium, beginning at 2 p.m.





Shuttle service

There will be free downtown Orlando shuttle service that will start at 4 p.m.

Shuttle location

• Downtown Orlando / Pick-up & Drop-off:

- Corner of Division Ave and Church Street (Across from Kia Center)

• Stadium / Drop-off & Pick-up:

- Camping World Stadium near Gate A (Nashville Street and Church Street)





Gate entry

Gate A: Northeast corner of Camping World Stadium by Church Street & Rio Grande Avenue



Gate B: East side of Camping World Stadium along Rio Grande Avenue



Gate C (AdventHealth): Southeast corner of the stadium off Rio Grande Avenue



Gate D (FunSpot): Southwest corner of stadium off Tampa Avenue near Tinker Field and Parking Lots D and E



Gate E: West side of stadium off Tampa Avenue near Tinker Field



Gate F (Massey Services): Northwest corner of the stadium by Church Street & Tinker Field



Camping World bag policy

Bag styles: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 14″ x 6″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″ may be taken inside the stadium.

Camping World prohibited items

Bags larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″.

