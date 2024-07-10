Def Leppard, Journey & Cheap Trick ready to rock Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Camping World Stadium is gearing up for what’s sure to be a busy night.

Legendary rock acts Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick are set to take the stage on Wednesday.

If you’re going to the concert tonight, there are a few things to keep in mind.

All stadium parking lots will open at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

READ: Heat advisory issued for Wednesday in Central Florida

The gates at the stadium will open at 4 p.m.

And the show itself is set to start at 6 p.m.

Are you ready to rock? 🎸 It’s almost showtime with Def Leppard, Journey, and Cheap Trick — here’s what you need to know! 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/rEGG5lymBA — Camping World Stadium (@CWStadium) July 9, 2024

There will be a free shuttle running in Downtown Orlando that will stop on Church Street between Division and Hughey Avenues.

It will run from 2 p.m. until one hour after the show ends.

READ: Happening today: Orlando job fair to feature 80 local employers

For complete information about tonight’s concert, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group