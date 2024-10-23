Defense expected to rest after woman accused of killing boyfriend testifies in court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The defense is expected to rest Wednesday in the trial of Sarah Boone.

That Orange County woman is accused of leaving her boyfriend to die inside of a suitcase.

Boone took the stand in her defense on Tuesday.

Boone said she did not think her boyfriend would die.

She told jurors she was unaware that Jorge Torres couldn’t breathe inside of the suitcase.

She went on to say she didn’t help him get out of it because she was in fear for her life.

Boone said a history of violence between herself and her self-described soul mate caused a drunken game of hide and seek to go south.

Boone said she wanted to go to bed, but Torres chose to hide in the suitcase.

She said both joked about his 5′3 – 100-pound frame as she zipped it up and shuffled the suitcase around.

She said she saw an opportunity to have him listen to her about their relationship, but he grew angry.

The next morning, she recalled waking up – remembering he was still in there and unzipping it.

