DeLand launches new website to fuel local business growth

DELAND, Fla. — The City of DeLand has launched a new website to support local business growth.

The site is designed to help entrepreneurs, site selectors, and developers by providing resources related to doing business in DeLand. According to the website, it offers a variety of tools, including permitting guidance, demographic reports, property listings, and success stories, showcasing DeLand’s commitment to sustainable growth.

This website was created with a $20,000 economic development grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

“This website reinforces something we’ve known for a long time — DeLand is open for business,” said Mayor Chris Cloudman. “Whether you’re looking to start a small business, expand your operations, or relocate your company, DeLand is ready to help prospective businesses succeed.”

The site also features an interactive map of available properties near the DeLand Municipal Airport and the Northwest Industrial Park.

According to Economic Development Manager Nick Conte, the city’s Community Development team is available to help businesses with specific locations in mind for their operations.

“We want businesses to know that they’re not alone in this process,” Conte said. “ Our team is here to guide you every step of the way. If you’re ready to invest in DeLand, we’re ready to make it happen.”

Click here to explore the new business website.

