DeLand Police Department reopens 44-year-old murder case, seeking justice for family

DELAND, Fla. — For 44 years, Mellie Coger’s family has had no closure in her murder case.

The DeLand Police Department announced the reopening of a cold case last week.

DPD aims to give closure to the Coger family, who, at the time of her death, was 68 years old.

On Feb. 10, 1981, Coger was found in her East Michigan Avenue home, brutally attacked and murdered.

Chief Jason Umberger said, " They were able to reopen this case, take a look at old police reports, re-interview people, utilize some new technology that’s available to us today”

Chief Umberger said he is confident that his staff will be able to present their case to the state attorney’s office in the coming weeks.

“The DeLand Police Department is committed to ensuring justice is done for victims and their families no matter how long it may take and holding those responsible for crime accountable,” said Chief Jason Umberger. “Investigators are edging closer to handing off the case to the State Attorney’s Office for a grand jury presentation. Our Cold Case Unit is working hard to bring closure for the Coger family and let them know we have not forgotten about Mellie.”

DPD has been in contact with the Coger family ever since the case was reopened.

“This person is currently incarcerated so they’re not a threat to anyone in the public today, but yes, we have a person of interest that we’re zeroing in on” Chief Umberger

Police said the suspect broke into Coger’s home and brutally attacked her.

“Our family has never given up hope that justice will be served for our grandmother. We are deeply grateful to Corporal (Roger) Spires and the DeLand Police Department for their dedication in reopening her case. We remain hopeful that the new evidence will bring the answers we’ve been waiting for over the past 44 years,” said Tamra Crane, Millie’s granddaughter.

