DeLand shooting probe uncovers loaded gun, 141 grams of fentanyl; three arrested

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand Police arrested three men following a shooting investigation that led to the seizure of a loaded handgun and 141 grams of fentanyl. Two suspects were apprehended on March 10, 2026, after attempting to flee from a vehicle, while the shooting victim was arrested on several outstanding warrants after being treated for his injuries.

The incident began late Monday, March 9, 2026, when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of West Walts Avenue. Officers located evidence of a shooting at the scene and later secured a search warrant for a nearby residence as part of their ongoing inquiry.

The shooting victim was identified as Brent Terrell Stephens, 44, of DeLand. Stephens arrived at AdventHealth DeLand with a gunshot wound to his foot on Monday night. After receiving medical treatment, police arrested Stephens on several outstanding warrants, including trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cannabis, and driving with a cancelled or revoked license. He was subsequently booked into the Volusia County Jail.

On Tuesday afternoon, detectives located a vehicle that they believed was used in conjunction with the shooting. The vehicle was spotted near West Minnesota Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard. Two men exited the vehicle, discarded a black satchel, and attempted to hide among nearby pedestrians. Officers quickly apprehended both suspects.

Police identified the men as Kavon Banks, 19, and Cameron Cuthrell, 21. Inside the discarded satchel, investigators found a loaded handgun, 141 grams of fentanyl, and approximately $3,000 in cash. The bag also contained cannabis and various pieces of narcotic paraphernalia.

Banks, a resident of Rex, Ga., faces multiple charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a firearm on school property, obstruction without violence, and possession of cannabis. Cuthrell, of Jacksonville, was charged with tampering with evidence and driving without a valid driver’s license. Both men were booked into the Volusia County Jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group