Deltona man accused of threatening mother and son with gun near bus stop

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies said a man in Deltona was arrested after a confrontation with a mother and her son, which was caught on camera.

Richard Felton was allegedly threatening the mother and son as they were parked near his property while waiting for a bus.

The woman provided a video to deputies showing Felton handling a firearm during the interaction, which he later admitted to doing, according to a report.

According to the woman, Felton pointed a gun at her after she called law enforcement, prompting her to leave the area.

Felton was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse.

