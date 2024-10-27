Denny’s pivots to Keke’s Breakfast Cafe as habits evolve

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Denny’s Corp. (Nasdaq: DENN), the parent company of both Denny’s and Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, plans to close 150 Denny’s restaurants in the next 12-18 months, while simultaneously opening 12-16 new Keke’s locations.

Denny’s acquired Keke’s in 2022 for $82.5 million. The move gave Denny’s new access to participate in the fast-growing morning eatery segment, the company said at the time.

This significant shift in the company’s strategy was announced during an Oct. 22 investor conference. U.S. Denny’s same-restaurant sales were down 0.1% in third-quarter 2024.

