Deputies: 12-year-old girl missing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement in Orange County is searching for a missing girl.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for 12-year-old Kaniyah Abrams.

Deputies said Abrams was last seen in the area of Magnolia Homes Road and Edgewater Drive in Orlando around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Abrams is around 4 feet and 9 inches tall, 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair in a sideways braid.

Deputies said Abrams was last seen wearing a white or black shirt, black shorts, and red, white, and blue Nautica sandals.

If anyone has information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group